David & Ruth Ann (Rickel) Gibson will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, August 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Valley Springs Water Department, 8141 Elm Street in Valley Springs. David & Ruth Ann were married August 17, 1969 at Harrison. Albert Dillard officiating. They enjoy two children, Kenny Gibson & Kimberly Gibson and three grandsons, Ike Harris, Colton & Hunter Farrar. They invite everyone to come and celebrate with them. No gifts requested.
