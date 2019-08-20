Grandma’s House Children’s Advocacy Center and The Merlin Foundation are so excited to
open our new Berryville location to the public for our Open House! Please join us on Sept.
12 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at 206 South Main Street in Berryville to see all the updates we
have made to our new location and check out all the things we have been up to. The Merlin
Foundation started in Green Forest in 1993 to help address gaps in the community in helping
women and children in poverty. The foundation provides health education, social services, and
advocacy on behalf of children, women, and families to make tomorrow better than today for
future generations. The Merlin Foundation helped to launch its sister organization, “Grandma’s
House” in 2010, whose purposes are to assist in the investigation of child abuse and neglect
allegations, provide tracking of the process, ensure maximum services are provided to the
victims, and protect the child from additional systemic trauma which often occurs in complex
medical and legal actions. It has been our mission to expand our location in order to provide
more services to alleged child abuse victims. With the help of the surrounding communities, we
were able to do just that and can’t wait to show the community how much The Merlin
Foundation and Grandma’s House CAC have grown!
