Grandmas House

Pictured is Executive Director, Michelle Steiner (front) along with current employees, board members, and advisors at Urban Market in Harrison.

On Feb. 5, Grandma’s House Children’s Advocacy Center celebrated 10 years of service to the seven-county community area. In attendance was Michelle Steiner, Executive Director, along with past and present staff members, board members, advisory members, local officials, family, and friends. The party started off with a big surprise as Executive Director, Michelle Steiner was unaware of the event, and ended with a speech by Trauma Therapist and employee, Cody Tatum. Cody congratulated Michelle on 10 years of devotion to helping prevent child abuse and said that, “We will never be able to count the number of lives you have touched or the impact you’ve made on families and future generations, but I hope the love and support you see in this room can give you a glimpse of how much you mean to the people in our community.” Grandma’s House is beyond proud of the success and achievements that have been made thus far and can’t wait to see what the next 10 years will bring!

