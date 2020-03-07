On Feb. 5, Grandma’s House Children’s Advocacy Center celebrated 10 years of service to the seven-county community area. In attendance was Michelle Steiner, Executive Director, along with past and present staff members, board members, advisory members, local officials, family, and friends. The party started off with a big surprise as Executive Director, Michelle Steiner was unaware of the event, and ended with a speech by Trauma Therapist and employee, Cody Tatum. Cody congratulated Michelle on 10 years of devotion to helping prevent child abuse and said that, “We will never be able to count the number of lives you have touched or the impact you’ve made on families and future generations, but I hope the love and support you see in this room can give you a glimpse of how much you mean to the people in our community.” Grandma’s House is beyond proud of the success and achievements that have been made thus far and can’t wait to see what the next 10 years will bring!
Grandma’s House Children’s Advocacy Center celebrates decade of service
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Judge rules that $18 fee is unconstitutional
- Robert Keith Honeycutt
- FORGET ME NOT: A love story
- Search for Josh Middleton’s remains renewed
- Prosecutor says no charges filed for Alpena clerk
- James L. 'Jim' Judy
- Joe Wesley Harden
- Corporal Baethke ‘top notch’ trooper
- Creamer, former fire chief, honored
- Timothy David Hill
Images
Videos
Commented
- Dog bites deputy, then gets shot (1)
- $10,000 OK’d for creek study (1)
- Wonder Willa Park equipment installed (1)
- Harrison Police log Feb. 25, 2020 (1)
- No cackling over poultry house values (1)
- WG earns pair of district wins (1)
- Cottages in the Meadow make a great home (1)
- Adversity strengthens Lady Leopards (1)
- Receivership not over ‘anytime soon’ (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.