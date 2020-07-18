Grandma’s House will host their 4th annual Color Run and 5K Saturday, Aug. 1.
Two route options will be available to do the 5K or Fun Run/Walk. Registration fee is $20 to register in advance and $25 the day of the event.
Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the races begin at 9 a.m. at the Anstaff Soccer Fields. Participants that register in advance will receive a goody bag and event t-shirt.
All CDC and state guidelines will be followed. For event information, registration or to sign up to volunteer visit www.grandmashousecac.com or call the Community Development Coordinator at 870-517-1681.
