Community Foundation accepting online grant applications from July 10 to Aug. 15.
Nonprofits in Carroll County can go to arcf.org/givingtree beginning July 10 to apply online for grants through Carroll County Community Foundation, an affiliate branch of Arkansas Community Foundation. Applications must be submitted online by Aug. 15.
“Due to the issues associated with COVID-19, our local board of directors has focused these Fall grants on humanitarian response only,” said Janell Robertson, Executive Director of the Carroll County Community Foundation. “We are prioritizing support for nonprofits whose goals are, for example, safely re-opening infant/toddler, Pre-K, schools, and out-of-school programs, access to health/medicine/medical care, and providing basic needs such as food, shelter, relief aid and senior care.”
Carroll County Community Foundation is accepting proposals for Giving Tree Grants focused specifically on humanitarian needs in Carroll County beginning July 10. This year, grants will range from $500 to $5000. First priority is given to organizations based in Carroll County; however, the Community Foundation will consider applications from organizations based in other areas if they can demonstrate that their program will provide direct services to people in Carroll County. Deadline for online application is Aug. 15.
Grade-level Reading Grants for Carroll County are not open to application during this cycle.
Any IRS 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, government agency or hospital in Carroll County is eligible to apply. Other applicants may be considered if the project has a clear charitable purpose for the public benefit. Grants are not made to individuals. Applications will be reviewed by a local grant-making committee made up of community leaders and Carroll County Community Foundation Board members.
“Through local Giving Tree grants, our state’s nonprofit organizations find support as they implement great ideas to improve their communities,” said Heather Larkin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Giving Tree grants are selected by local people in each of our affiliate areas and awarded to local organizations.”
Funding for the Giving Tree program comes from hundreds of Arkansas donors who support the work of the Community Foundation. To support your local Giving Tree Endowment, give online at www.arcf.org/give and choose Carroll County Giving Tree Endowment from the dropdown menu. All donations are 100% tax-deductible and will grow and give back to local nonprofits FOREVER!
Arkansas Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that fosters smart giving to improve communities. The Community Foundation offers tools to help Arkansans protect, grow and direct their charitable dollars as they learn more about community needs. By making grants and sharing knowledge, the Community Foundation supports charitable programs that work for Arkansas and partners to create new initiatives that address the gaps. Since 1976, the Community Foundation has provided more than $250 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve our neighborhoods, our towns and our entire state. Contributions to the Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.