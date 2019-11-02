11.2-WEB- HHS Class of 1955.jpg

Contributed Photo

Contributed Photo

Attendees at the 64th Anniversary Reunion for the Harrison High School Class of 1955 included (front, from left) Ruthie Wasson Sinor, Jackie Boyd Barker, Wanda Lawrence Shields, Trish McCully, Norma Sims and Gerald Sims (2nd row) Bob Clark, Bill Ray Lewis, Jean Stockton Johnson, Ronald Garner and June Cole Savage (3rd row) Mark Garro, Joanna Duck Garro, Clyde Johnson and Frank Savage.

Members and guests of the Harrison High School Class of 1955 gathered at the new Marie’s Restaurant located in the Historic Hotel Seville Dining Room in Harrison Saturday, Oct. 19, to celebrate their 64th graduation anniversary from Goblin Country.

After 55 seconds of silent meditation in memory of all deceased class members, Jean Stockton Johnson memorialized two class members who have died since the Class met in Oct. 2018—Donne Lee “Sue” Albright Witty and Katherine Elizabeth Humphries Moulder.

Doug Scallion, a resident of the Little Rock area, provided the evening’s entertainment by singing several songs made famous in the 1950’s by Elvis and various popular singing groups from that era.

Class members expressed their desire to schedule their 65th Class Reunion next year and that the Reunion will be planned and implemented by a Reunion Committee to be named after Jan. 1, 2020.

