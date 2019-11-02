Members and guests of the Harrison High School Class of 1955 gathered at the new Marie’s Restaurant located in the Historic Hotel Seville Dining Room in Harrison Saturday, Oct. 19, to celebrate their 64th graduation anniversary from Goblin Country.
After 55 seconds of silent meditation in memory of all deceased class members, Jean Stockton Johnson memorialized two class members who have died since the Class met in Oct. 2018—Donne Lee “Sue” Albright Witty and Katherine Elizabeth Humphries Moulder.
Doug Scallion, a resident of the Little Rock area, provided the evening’s entertainment by singing several songs made famous in the 1950’s by Elvis and various popular singing groups from that era.
Class members expressed their desire to schedule their 65th Class Reunion next year and that the Reunion will be planned and implemented by a Reunion Committee to be named after Jan. 1, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.