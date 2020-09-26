In 1955, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress with a resolution; this week of observance for the foundation of the American form of government was signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on August 2, 1956.
The commitment of the NSDAR is to encourage study and educate the public about the Constitution, which was adopted by the American Congress of the Confederation on Sept.17, 1787. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the local Chapter was not able to visit area students. However, 19 Constitution Posters were delivered to area schools and North Arkansas College and another 9 posters were distributed to libraries, banks and government offices.
At the Monday morning presentation of the County Proclamation, two of the members dressed in Women’s Suffrage costumes to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution. Women gained the right to vote on August 26, 1920. A photo was made on the west stairs of the courthouse next to the planting of the19th Amendment Yellow Rose. The Yellow Rose Project was a planting in each county of Arkansas.
