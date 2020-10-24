On Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. Harrison Colony Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), honored the Organizing Regent of the Chapter with a Grave Marker Dedication at Maplewood Cemetery. Mrs. Mary Ruth Simpson Jackson (1909-2006) began working with the Arkansas State Society, NSDAR, in 1969 to organize a chapter in Harrison. The chapter selected the name of Harrison Colony and held their organizational meeting on April 18, 1970. Mrs. Jackson served as the first Regent in 1970-1972. She served another term 1978-1980. Her contributions to the community and to the chapter were read, and Vive Allen gave a short tribute based on her friendship with Mrs. Jackson.
Special NSDAR guests at the Dedication were Arkansas State Regent, Mrs. Gretchen Magee of Bella Vista and Mrs. Frances Rankin, Osage District Director, Arkansas State Society, of Rogers. Mrs. Shirley Jackson Davis Ormond, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Jackson was in attendance with her daughter and son-in-law Michelle and Michael Siefert and her nephew and his wife, Tom and Dee Gusewelle.
An approved Daughters of the American Revolution bronze insignia was placed at the base of the headstone. Sandra Hillier, Chapter Regent, presided and Ana Darnell, Chapter Chaplain, gave the readings. Mrs. Janis Carlton led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag and Mrs. Suzy Kilgore led the American’s Creed. Mrs. Janice Duffy, Registrar, unveiled the marker. Boy Scout Troop 60 provided Color Guards and Hayden Judy, Senior, Harrison High School Band, was the trumpeter. The Harrison Colony members sang “Bless Be the Tie that Binds” to bond the chapter’s present to the past.
