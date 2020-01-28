The 2020-2022 Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce board membersare Kelsey Bardwell, Sprott Golden & Bardwell; Jim Blackwell, Black Hills Energy; Neil Both, FedEx Freight; Scott Miller-treasurer, Anstaff Bank; Dr. Randy Esters, North Arkansas College; Neal Mitchell, Farm Bureau Insurance; Dr. Stewart Pratt, Harrison Public Schools; Chris Heinen-secretary, Walmart Stores; Michelle Rost, Nature’s Wonders/Nature’s Lunchbox; Chonda Tapley, Harrison Housing Authority; Jim Holland, Phillips Media; Bruce Wiley, Equity Bank; Roger Turner, RE/MAX Unlimited; Melissa Collins-chair, Weichert, Realtors-Market Edge; Tara Willmott-chair elect, Sam Alexander Pharmacy.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.