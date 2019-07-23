Harrison Ride Groups host Back to School Bash
The Harrison Ride Groups will host a Back to School Bash Friday, August 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Harrison square. Free school supplies and prizes will be distributed. There will also be free food, games, music and activities for the area youth. Many businesses and individuals have donated supplies and money to fund the event. Those wishing to donate can contact Freddie B at 870-688-1413. Come down and enjoy some free entertainment!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.