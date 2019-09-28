The Harrison Police Department wants to spend time with you. If you have questions, comments or just want to talk, the HPD would love it if you joined us at McDonald’s by Wal-Mart or McDonald’s on Main St. on Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The HPD will be at both locations interacting with guests.

