The Harrison Police Department wants to spend time with you. If you have questions, comments or just want to talk, the HPD would love it if you joined us at McDonald’s by Wal-Mart or McDonald’s on Main St. on Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The HPD will be at both locations interacting with guests.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former CASA director faces theft charges
- Pedestrian killed Saturday night while crossing highway in Green Forest
- Two Harrison High School students expelled
- Russell Stuart 'Rusty' Jackson
- Scott E. Fancher
- What about Crawdad Days?
- Mark Donald
- First-ever Crappie Expo in Hot Springs Oct. 4-6
- Four goals listed for Harrison School
- Old gym at Alpena inspected again
Images
Videos
Commented
- More arguments over $18 fee; hearing doesn’t ID bond holders (3)
- ‘Where is the outcry on fentanyl?’ (1)
- ‘Bark Park’ fencing starts next week (1)
- Youth Center not out of plan for recreational center (1)
- Rental permit law still homeless (1)
- Mayor promises another veto (1)
- Mayor wouldn’t recognize council meeting (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.