Hobbs State Park – Conservation Area has released the dates of six sunset pontoon boat cruises on Beaver Lake.
September Departure Times from Rocky Branch Marina
Sunday Sept. 8 6 p.m.
Thursday Sept. 12 6 p.m.
Sunday Sept. 15 5:45 p.m.
Thursday Sept. 19 5:45 p.m.
Sunday Sept. 22 5:30 p.m.
Sunday Sept. 29 5:30 pm
Nothing could be more enjoyable than a beautiful sunset out on Beaver Lake. Many birds will be coming back to their nests this time of day. We will look for them, and listen for their calls. Don’t forget your cameras.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adults $10.00 + tax. Children 6-12 $5.00 + tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at stated times. For more information and to make reservations, call: 479-789-5000
