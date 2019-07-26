The Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, UAC on the corner of old Capps
Road and Highway 392 in Capps will be having an open house viewing of the parish building
on Saturday, August 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. inviting the local community and the
surrounding areas. Due to a vehicular incident involving fairly extensive damage to the
building back in 2016, restoration of the exterior was done over time followed with gentle
upgraded remodeling of interior finished as of this year. We want to thank the local
community for their help, support and patience during all this time and invite all to come
and see these improvements on this building which has been a staple in this community for
over a 100 years. Someone will be on hand to answer any questions. Light refreshments will be provided.
