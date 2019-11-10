Deer School invites area veterans to a breakfast in their honor at 7:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11. An assembly will follow in the gym at 8 a.m.
Western Grove School will honor its local veterans with a program in the school cafeteria at 9 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11. All Veterans and their families are invited to attend.
The Jasper High School invites all patrons and veterans to attend its annual Veterans Day Assembly Monday, Nov. 11. Coffee and donuts will be served at 9 a.m. with the assembly to begin at 9:30 a.m.
The American Legion Post 93 in Jasper will conduct the annual Veterans Day ceremonies at the Newton County War Memorial on the courthouse lawn at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.
