Here is a list of important dates regarding the 2020 Census, as well as ways to avoid falling prey to scammers during the process.
March 12 to 20 — Households will begin receiving official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.
March 30 to April 1 — The Census Bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness over these three days. As part of this process, the Census Bureau counts people in shelters, at soup kitchens and mobile food vans, on the streets and at non-sheltered, outdoor locations such as tent encampments.
April 1 — Census Day is observed nationwide. By this date, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. Once the invitation arrives, you should respond for your home in one of three ways: online, by phone or by mail. When you respond to the census, you'll tell the Census Bureau where you live as of April 1, 2020.
April — Census takers will begin visiting college students who live on campus, people living in senior centers, and others who live among large groups of people. Census takers also begin conducting quality check interviews to help ensure an accurate count.
May through July — Census takers will begin visiting homes that haven't responded to the 2020 Census to help make sure everyone is counted.
December — The Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the president and congress as required by law.
By March 31, 2021, the Census Bureau will send redistricting counts to states. This information is used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.
Avoiding scams online
Phishing is a criminal act in which someone tries to get your information by pretending to be an entity that you trust. Phishing emails often direct you to a website that looks real but is fake—and may be infected with malware.
It is important to know that the Census Bureau will not send unsolicited emails to request your participation in the 2020 Census. Further, during the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau will never ask for:
• Your Social Security number.
• Your bank account or credit card numbers.
• Money or donations.
In addition, the Census Bureau will not contact you on behalf of a political party.
Staying safe at home
If someone visits your home to collect a response for the 2020 Census, there are steps to verify their identity.
First, check to make sure that they have a valid ID badge, with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.
If you still have questions about their identity, you can call 1-800-923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative.
Reporting suspected fraud
If you suspect fraud, call 1-800-923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative. If it is determined that the visitor who came to your door does not work for the Census Bureau, contact your local police department.
