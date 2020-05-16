Items that will be accepted are:
Clothes, carpet, fencing, furniture, mattresses and box springs, non-Freon containing appliances, toys, tools, bicycles (without tires), push/self-propelled lawn mowers, metal (short lengths) and lumber (four-foot lengths).
Items that won’t be accepted are:
Tires, batteries, paint, liquid waste, construction material, automobiles and automobile parts, Freon-containing appliances, dehumidifiers, guns and ammunition, concrete and dirt, bricks and blocks, electronics, yard waste, leaves and grass clippings.
