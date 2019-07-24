1920's classic Jekyll and Hyde

Contributed photo-August 4 at 6 p.m. continues our monthly Classic Horror Sci-Fi movies with “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” from 1920. Prices are $5 adults, $2 children, and may be purchased at the door. Full concessions with affordable prices are always open for our movies!

