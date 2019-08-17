Christensen enjoys not only playing the fiddle, but teaching others how to play as well. He will be teaching 2 classes at North Arkansas College this Fall, Fiddling and Fiddling for Youth.
Jim Christensen took 2nd place in the senior division at the Arkansas State Old Time Fiddle Contest held at the Ozark Folk Center State Park on August 10. The Old-Time Fiddle Weekend hosted workshops, nightly music shows and contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.