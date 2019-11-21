Harrison City Council's Finance Committee deliberated last week over a request from the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce to appropriate $10,000 to the economic development organization for this fiscal year.
Chamber president/CEO Bob Largent appeared at the council's committee meetings a week ago to make the appeal for the funds. The council released $10,000 to the chamber last June and indicated it would consider releasing $10,000 more closer to the end of the year. That June appropriation was only released to the chamber in October, Largent said.
Chamber officials have addressed the council previously on the organization’s new direction and had asked for a contracted amount of $65,000 for the fiscal year beginning in July. The money would be used for education, direct development in the city and operations.
Last June, the council approved the $10,000 appropriation on the assurance of Finance director Luke Feighert that the money was available. Council members said they would consider releasing another $10,000 closer to the end of the year when deliberations begin on the 2020 budget.
Largent noted that business investment in Harrison has reached $93 million since Jan. 1 and that 425 new jobs were created during that time period, indicating that the HRCC's efforts are showing results.
While Feighert said the current fiscal outlook shows the city is close to breaking even this year, the council moved to send the request to the full council when it meets Thursday night, a week earlier than usual due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Largent said he would provide the council with a breakdown of how the $10,000 already received from the city was allocated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.