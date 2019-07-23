he next event in Kingston Library's Summer music series will take place Friday, July 26th on the town square. NWA based trio Tater, Mater & Squarsh will take the stage at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m. Nashville award winning singer/songwriter, Effron White, will perform. There will be a time of open mic in between. Admission to Kingston Music on the Square is free with tips for performers greatly appreciated. Food sales available. Bring lawn chair.

