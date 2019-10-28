Kiwanian J. Troy Massey introduced some singing cowboys at the weekly meeting on Oct. 21. The Lions Club Cowboy Band played for the Kiwanis at Western Sizzlin during their luncheon. Rumor has it that these cowboys are wanted in four states but have not been arrested yet!
