The Lead Hill Homecoming members are (front, from left) Mallorie Ott, Junior. Harley Lee, Senior; Malia Ragland, Senior: Kelsey Rogers, Senior; Lily Norman, Senior and Montana Brakefielf, Junior (back).Mercedes Crump,Junior; Payge Satterlee,Freshman ; Kim Sedlak,Frehsman ; Satori Cooper, Sophmore; Bailee Stevens, Sophmore and Presley Lemon, Sophmore.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
- THC edibles, vehicles, guns also seized (2)
- Governor asks support for Issue No. 1 (2)
- Hundreds of pounds of weed seized (2)
- Unattended death of male subject investigated (1)
- Campaigning In Harrison (1)
- Is COVID-19 killing water fleas? (1)
- Since each state has different rules on when it can start counting ballots, election results may not be available for days, maybe even weeks, after Election Day. Do you think we will have results on election night as we have in the past? (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.