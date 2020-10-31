10.31 Lead Hill homecoming-WEB.jpg

The Lead Hill Homecoming members are (front, from left) Mallorie Ott, Junior. Harley Lee, Senior; Malia Ragland, Senior: Kelsey Rogers, Senior; Lily Norman, Senior and Montana Brakefielf, Junior (back).Mercedes Crump,Junior; Payge Satterlee,Freshman ; Kim Sedlak,Frehsman ; Satori Cooper, Sophmore; Bailee Stevens, Sophmore and Presley Lemon, Sophmore.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.