Legacy Hospice staff and volunteers will be having their Annual Community Memorial Service on Friday,
Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. to honor those in our community who have gone before us this past year,
including those hospice patients of Legacy Hospice. We cordially invite anyone to come and share in this
comforting and strengthening Candle-Lighting Service. It will be held at the Batavia Baptist Church
8415 Hwy 392 W. Harrison. For more information about this service or directions please call Chaplain Kerry
Liggett at 888-743-6996.
