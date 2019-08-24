If you have not had a chance to see the educational display, "Territorial Arkansas: The Wild Frontier", this will be your last week to do so. We will be taking down the display Friday, August 26. We thank the Arkansas State Archives for loaning us this project for the public's viewing.
Tuesday, August 27 at 5:30 p.m. the Buffalo National River Partners are hosting "Wetland and Stream Mitigation Banking for ArDOT Projects." Kayti Ewing will be presenting. Kayti is a botanist with the AR State Highway and Transportation Department's Environmental Division. She was born and raised in Harrison, AR. She has a Bachelor's of Science in Botany and a Master's in Geography, both from University of Oklahoma.
Thursday, August 29 at 5:30 p.m. come spend some time together painting! We will have "Mandala CD Art" in the upstairs meeting room. Seating is limited to roughly 28 persons, but we will make accommodations where we can. Children are welcome to attend if accompanied by an adult.
Tuesday, August 27 at 4:00 p.m. the young adults are having a "D.I.Y Yarn Chandeliers" make and take. With just a few craft supplies, you can make a cool decoration for your bedroom!
Thursday, August 29 at 3:30 p.m. our afterschool program is a movie showing of "Secret Life of Pets: 2." Rated PG. 86 minutes. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. This will be fun for the whole family!
As always, your library's programs are free to you as a community member. You do not have to be a library cardholder to enjoy the amenities we have to offer. We do graciously thank our continued supporters. The Boone County Library hopes to see you at one of our upcoming events!
