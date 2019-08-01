Today, August 3, will be a day filled with family and fun! The Boone County Library is honored to collaborate with the Harrison Police Department in this year's "Police and Kids" event,from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harrison Junior High School. There will be free food, inflatables, and activities.
The library staff would like to thank our patron families that were able to attend the End-of-Summer Pool Party. Our pool party was held at the Youth Center last Monday night, as a reward for the children that completed their Summer reading requirements. We all had fun that night, and we hope you did too!
Tuesday, August 6 at 5:30 p.m.,we will have the Boone County Master Gardeners present their "County Fair Readiness Workshop." If you intend to enter one of your plants in to the fair, you will not want to miss this informative program. The Master Gardeners will tell us what to expect at the fair, and how to enter.
Thursday, August 8 at 5:30 p.m., we will have a relaxing evening of "Coffee & Coloring." Consider this a chance to relax after work, or to socialize with other members of the community. Materials will be provided. We ask that you simply bring yourself, creativity, and conversation.
Story Time resumes Wednesday, August 7.
Story Time is for ages 3 to 5 years and occurs every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Toddle Time resumes Thursday, August 8.
Toddle Time is for ages 0 to 3 years and occurs every Thursday at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.