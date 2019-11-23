Did you know that the Boone County Library not only has thousands of books for you to explore, but also movies, audio books, an excellent children's department, genealogy resources, local art, programs and more?
On Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. join us for an evening of painting. This month's painting features a thankful fall wreath. The event is free, but limited to 24 people. Children are welcome to attend if accompanied by an adult. No sign-up is required. Spots are available on a first-come basis.
No children's programs are scheduled during the week of Nov. 25-30.
During Nov. and Dec., library patrons can bring in non-perishable food item donations for the Foods for Fines program. Overdue library fines will be waved with the donation of food, hygiene and baby items. Items should be clean, not expired, and foods need to be in boxes, jars, or cans. Each item covers up to a dollar of overdue fines. Food for Fines items will be donated to area food pantries to help those in need.
The library will close early at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. We will also be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29. We will re-open with normal hours (9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) on Saturday. We are thankful for our library patrons, and we hope that everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving!
Watch for the library staff in the upcoming Harrison Christmas Parade on Monday, Dec. 2!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.