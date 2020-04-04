The National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) sponsored the seventh annual National CTE Letter of Intent Signing Day on February 20. The local ceremony was held in the Weldon Stevenson Student Center on the north campus of North Arkansas College. It was standing room only, filled with students, family and friends and industry partners ready to congratulate the students on making this important decision for their future.
President of Northark Dr. Randy Esters told the crowd, “Thank you for sharing this moment with us today. We’ve witnessed the signing of athletes, with colleges. They make a big deal of it, as it should be because they’ve accomplished a lot. For the next four years, they are heros and then for most part, it’s over with. You are signing a commitment. You will make well over a million dollars in your career because of the decision you are making today. It’s said that every journey of a thousand miles begins with one step and we celebrate the end of the journey. But we don’t often celebrate the beginning of a journey, which is just as important. To follow a career path is as important as any decision you will ever make because you are making a decision to provide for yourself and your family the rest of your life.”
The director of Northark Technical Center, Scott Howie said, “I’m happy to celebrate these students and the achievements they’ve made. Our Technical Center is an opportunity for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors to come to Northark and get concurrent credit (college and high school credit) while still in high school. The funding for that comes through the office of Skills Development through the state. We are very proud these students have done this over the past few years. Thomas Edison said one of my favorite quotes, ‘Opportunity is missed by most because it’s dressed in overalls and looks like work.’ These students have not missed that opportunity. We have 45 students signing today. As a group, they have received more than 805 college credit hours and 62 certificates of efficiency prior to graduating from high school. They have the skill it takes to go start a job. Now, they are signing to increase their skills and salary. We are very proud of what these students are doing.”
The senior regional manager for the Skills USA organization, Gene Dudley traveled from Alabama to attend and said, “You ought to be super excited about this opportunity. Skills USA changes lives and we are proud to be a partner on this day for you. You are going to make a difference.
It’s all about the skill trades. Thank you to all the business partners who make this possible. As you’ve heard there is a skills gap, and you are the folks who are going to fill that. I wish I could back up and be your age because the opportunities are limitless. You can climb as high as you want to go. It’s about strengthening your community, state and our country. And we are really glad you are doing that.”
Dudley said he was a former CTE student and teacher and it has served him extremely well.
“As we fill this pipeline with folks like you making this commitment today, I feel very comfortable with the future of our country. The signing of these commitments state that you are entering fields with very good wages — really good wages,” he emphasized.
“These jobs will allow you to live the lifestyle — whether you choose small towns or big cities. Wherever you end up. Even if you go to work for a large company we know the name, or a small company we’ve never heard of, that’s OK. You may also start your own business. We hope you do. That’s part of that economic engine we all strive to be a part of,” Dudley said.
“Your pledge today is saying, you accept the opportunity to continue your education — that skill trades matter,” Dudley said. “Signing today recognizes the training you’ve already received and will continue. The concurrent credit is like none else. That’s a wonderful opportunity. Today is that celebration of you, who are maximizing that education with the goal of being successful and financially secure earlier in life. That’s a big deal. Whatever career you’ve chosen, follow your passion. Work hard. Be willing to sacrifice a little bit. But don’t let anyone limit your dreams.”
A post secondary student, Hunter Marshall was asked to speak to the students.
Howie introduced Marshall. “Hunter is a part of our bio medical electronics program. This teaches him to go into the hospitals and work on the electronics. That takes a specialized person to do this.”
Marshall graduated from a four-year college with a baseball scholarship. “I enjoyed it, but I figured out pretty quick professional baseball was not going to be my career path. I first thought exercise science would be what I’d enjoy.”
Research showed him that PT school was very expensive and would cost him around $100,000 when he graduated.
“I wasn’t excited about paying that off for the rest of my life. When I heard about the biomed program at Northark I was very excited. They are basically the person who keeps all the equipment in the hospital going. Their job is very important. They have to take it apart and fix it,” Marshall said.
Marshall was able to tour Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Springdale and the only biomed tech that worked there was was a graduate from Northark. “During our tour, it dawned on me, she’s fixing this equipment that is helping little kids with cancer get better. I’ve always loved helping people, so I’m excited about getting into this program.”
“I changed my mind four or five times, but you can change your mind and transfer into these programs. These teachers are great and they will give you all you need to better yourself,” Marshall said.
He shared with the students his first semester transitioning to college was a disaster and by mid term he was failing every class.
“My baseball coach told me I had to get my grades up. I eventually graduated at the top of my class in exercise science. The thing that changed for me, I learned how to manage my time better, and learned how to study. You have to find help and use the tutoring sources you have here. Your professors will help you out.”
“Lastly, don’t get discouraged seeing your other friends going to big schools and having fun. They will be paying for that piece of paper for the rest of their lives. In a few years, you’ll have yours paid off. Northark is a great place to get your education. Don’t let being at a small community college discourage you. Congratulations and good luck,” Marshall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.