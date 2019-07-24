The Harrison Noon Lions Club met on 7-10-19 at Western Sizzlin. The Prayer was given by Lion Ralph Gene Hudson and the Pledge by Lion Cub Jenna Criner. It was announced that our Jack Williams scholarship luncheon will be held on August 16. Lion Charles reported on our Vision Committee that we have helped 72 people receive glasses this year, and have sent over 400 pairs of recycled glasses off to different missionaries where they will be utilized. A report was also given By Lion Jeff Laur on our hearing aid program and the people that have been helped by this program.
Lion Terry Yeager introduced Jeremy Risley as the program speaker. He is the fishery supervisor of Bull Shoals Lake. He is from Mountain Home and supervises 8 counties including Crooked Creek and Table Rock lake. Fish management involves many activities such as surveying the health of the fish and habitats, meeting with anglers clubs, and publishing newsletters to inform the public about their activities. They stock many fish in the lakes including walleye, about 225,000 are stocked. Nursery raised fish are also stocked such as Black Crappie, Blue Gill, and Red Ear Sunfish. These are stocked at around 100,000 plus of each of these. They sample bass yearly at night using a controlled electricity catch to test their size, weight, and general health. He also reported that the flooding has improved fishing on the lakes because the higher water has increased fish survival rates.
The meeting adjourned with the passing of the gavel from past president Tom Benton to our new president Jill Criner. Lions, We Serve!
