All applicants for a Real DL/ID MUST provide documentation from the different categories listed below. Each bold print category requires documentation from that list to be provided to obtain a Real DL/ID.
Proof of Legal Presence; at least one item from the list below;
• U.S. Passport/U.S. Passport card. All documents must have a full legal name.
• U.S. Birth Certificate/Birth Abroad (U.S. only) NO BIRTH CARDS OR HOSPITAL BIRTH CERTIFICATES ACCEPTED
-Originals or certified copy only, must have a raised seal and be issued by Bureau of Vital Statistics or State Board of Health.
All documents must have a full legal name.
• Photo document from DHS - (Department of Homeland Security, US Citizenship & Immigration Services) NO BORDER CROSSING CARDS. Documents must be verified through S.A.V.E.
• U.S. Visa with valid foreign passport-appropriate INS document is also required - must be verified through S.A.V.E
• Employment Authorization Card- must be verified through S.A.V.E.
• Immigration & Naturalization Service documents listed below: (Must be verified through S.A.V.E.)
Certificate of Naturalization (N-550, N-570 or N-578),
Certificate of Citizenship (N-560, N-561 or N-645), and
Resident Alien card/Permanent Resident Card (I-151, I-551, AR-3, AR-3A or AR-103).
All documents must have a full legal name.
Note: If your name is different on any of the documents you have provided, you must bring the document that changes the name. Marriage license, divorce decree or a court order for name change.
If you are not a U.S. citizen your documents must be updated with Homeland Security to reflect your new name.
Proof of identity (secondary); must provide one item from secondary list below:
• Current DL/ID.
• Photo work/school ID.
• Concealed Handgun License.
• Pilot’s license.
• Vehicle Registration/Title.
• Court order (must have a seal).
• Tax Document received from IRS.
• Marriage Certificate/License.
• Military ID/Military Dependent on a photo.
• Armed Forces Discharge Papers (DD214).
• Certified school record or transcript/Home School Notice of Intent form.
• Prison Release Document/Sentencing Order.
• Bureau of Indian Affairs card/Indian Treaty card (Tribal card NOT accepted).
• Health Insurance card (Issued by the insurance company) Medicare/Medicaid are accepted & AR Kids cards up to age 19.
• Parent Affidavit (Parent/guardian must appear in person, prove his/her identity regarding the minor child’s identity).
Arkansas Real DL/ID does not replace a passport for travel abroad, cruises, etc.
One Proof of Social Security Number must be provided from the list below and must be original:
• Social Security Card (Name must appear on Social Security card the same as on DL/ID)
• W-2 form with applicant’s name and FULL Social Security number.
• Form 1099 with applicant’s name and FULL Social Security number.
• Pay stub with the applicant’s name and FULL Social Security number.
Two Proofs of Residency from the list below: must have physical address and must have applicant’s name listed on document provided. (No P.O. Box or commercial address will be accepted) Must be originals.
• Paycheck stub or earning statement with employer’s name & address-Must be issued within the last six months.
• Gas, water, electric, telephone (cell or landline) or a cable/internet bill-Must be issued within the last six months.
• Account statement from a bank/financial institution or brokerage house issue (this includes savings, checking, money market, and brokerage accounts) - Must be issued within the last 6 months.
• Deed/title. Mortgage, a rental/lease agreement for Arkansas property (lease must include the landlord’s name & contact information).
• Current valid homeowners, renters or motor vehicle insurance policy dated within 1 year.
• Valid Arkansas hunting/fishing license.
• Valid Arkansas Concealed Handgun Carry License.
• Personal Property Tax receipt or invoice.
• Current State or Federal Tax Return.
• Certified School Transcript or record identifying the person by name & address & must be for the current school year.
• College enrollment documentation or Form 2019 (certificate of eligibility for exchange visitor-J1 status with a current Arkansas address.
Marriage License or any other name change document cannot be used to show name change on a Social Security Card. (Name must appear on Social Security card the same as on DL/ID)
This list is for Real DL/ID initial issuance only and is not to be used in place of a duplicate DL/ID list. Persons needing a duplicate of an already issued DL/ID must provide documentation from that list.
