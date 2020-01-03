Some folks celebrated the New Year with fireworks sent flying into the night time sky as 2020 arrived. Now, the sky will put on a fireworks show of its own! The Quandrantid Meteor shower will be visible from the Northern Hemisphere in the late evening and early morning hours of Jan. 3 and 4. The moonless dark sky will add to the visibility of the show. The best viewing time is predicted to be 8 a.m. UTC, or 3 a.m. Central Time, according to the International Meteor Organization. In the past, the Quadrantids have produced up to 50 to 100 meteors during the short peak time between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.
The radiant point for the meteor makes a right angle with the Big Dipper and the star Arcturus. Meteors will appear to radiate from this area.
