Harrison Daily Times archives show there had been a long road that led to the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District management contract with Via Recyclables and Melinda Caldwell and the return of the original director.
The EDD was the original manager of what is now called the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District (it was then the Northwest Arkansas Solid Waste Management District). Bill Lord with the EDD was the first director of the solid waste district in 1993.
According to archives, the solid waste district began to consider buying RLH landfill in northern Baxter County in early 2002. It was privately owned by Joline Taylor of Mountain Home and her brother, Bob Robbins of Mountain Home and New Mexico, who offered the landfill to the district. They said they had other inquiries about purchase of the landfill at the time.
In November 2003, Lord told the Daily Times, "The waste management district is really interested in the landfill, but the trash hauling business goes with it."
That hauling business took care of much solid waste in Baxter and Marion counties and was required to use RLH landfill under contract to support the landfill.
In January 2004, the late-Laverne Grayson, then-Boone County judge, and Lord told the Daily Times that RLH had agreed to an $8-million purchase price of the landfill and hauling service.
In August 2004, as the sale approached, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality found problems with RLH's operation. RLH signed an agreement with the ADEQ that spring to fix problems and purchase negotiations resumed in June, Lord told the Daily Times shortly before the bond sale in 2005.
RLH had been fighting an ADEQ fine of more that $100,000 at the time of the sale.
In April 2005, Lord told the Daily Times that RLH had agreed to do the required work and the district would be buying an environmentally sound operation.
In August 2005, the cost of the landfill and hauling service had risen significantly. That month, the board authorized its underwriters to arrange a short-term $9.2 million loan from First Security Bancorp of Searcy so the district could pay for the landfill by RLH's Sept. 1 deadline and have money on hand for operations. The underwriter, Crews and Associates of Little Rock, was owned by First Security.
In addition to the cost of the landfill and hauling service, which was then $8.8 million, the district was required to keep a $779,427 debt service reserve. It would need $700,000 for working capital to operate the landfill for its first three months before revenues started coming in and $1 million to start opening new "cells" for trash. And the district would need $542,033 for closing costs, bond lawyers and accountants.
Miscellaneous fees of $6,290 bring the total to $11,827,750, but Crews was authorized to sell up to $12,250,000 in bonds if other expenses arose. After the purchase, the North Arkansas Board of Regional Sanitation, or NABORS, was tasked with running the landfill and hauling service.
The bond sale revenue included an extra $1 million to fix problems involved with RLH overfilling one cell in the landfill that ADEQ wanted resolved, but wasn’t before the landfill sale.
However, before that work could be done, ADEQ decided for the first time that the landfill was on a map that included cracked and eroded limestone, called karst topography. Cost estimates for the work ballooned to $6 million. The board objected to no avail that there were 100 borings in the landfill and no indication of karst formations.
Nonetheless, the district spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on engineering plans that ADEQ ultimately rejected.
Money problems dogged the district from that time. An increase in trash dumping fees to cover those costs wasn’t enough to fix all those problems. Some entities then began taking trash to other landfills to save money, further reducing revenue at NABORS landfill.
In February 2009, then-Boone County Judge Mike Moore resigned as chairman of the board after the board voted to remove the EDD as management of the solid waste district.
In June 2009 EDD got out of recycling, illegal dump abatement, waste-tire disposal and other trash-related activities.
The solid-waste management board, including some of the same county judges and mayors as the EDD’s board, had taken administration of its financially troubled landfill away from the EDD and reduced the amount of landfill fees that go to the EDD from $1.75 to 75 cents a ton.
Then-EDD director Mike Norton, who is now a member of the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Board of Directors and chairman of the Harrison Planning Commission, said the figure was actually 70 cents, and that wasn’t enough to support the programs. He said he couldn’t reduce rent and salaries for solid waste and not for other EDD programs.
The EDD board approved a $9.67 million budget without a line item for the solid-waste program that year.
The waste district board in 2009 contracted with Melinda Caldwell’s Via Recyclables company to manage the district.
Norton resigned from the EDD after its board of directors requested it in September 2014.
