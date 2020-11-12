A story that ran in the Tuesday edition of the Harrison Daily Times erroneously reported that a faction loyal to former Diamond City Mayor Linda Miracle had been shredding documents at the city Monday before the Boone County Election Commission certified results of the special mayor recall election.
Miracle told the Daily Times that no one of her friends had been involved in shredding any documents that day. She said she wasn’t even in Diamond City that morning and had gone to Harrison to have her cell phone wiped clean so she could turn it back into the city because she planned to resign.
She said when she found out about document shredding, she filed a formal complaint with Diamond City Police, who took possession of the shredder.
Diamond City Police Chief Joel Richardson said he didn’t take possession of the shredder, but the contents of it were bagged up and taken into his office.
Richardson said Tuesday night that the investigation into the incident was still open, so the report wasn’t available for view by the Daily Times. He said he had statements from witnesses, but the probe was still underway.
