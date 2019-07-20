McCutcheon-Frye Wedding

Eron McCutcheon and Mason Frye were married July 1 at Dreams Resort in Cancun, Mexico.
The bride is the daughter of Jeremy and Amanda McCutcheon of Texas.
The groom is the son of Lisa Romo and Brian Frye of Texas.
The couple will reside in Harrison.
