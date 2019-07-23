Nancy Hensley and Bronwyn King will give the program at the Searcy County Historical Society meeting Friday, July 26 at the First Christian Church in Marshall. Their topic will be "Capturing your past for your Family." Making memories and stories into books” and there will be a short business meeting. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and refreshments will be available. All are invited.

