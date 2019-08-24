(Springfield, MO) – The Off-Broadway hit comedy Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus
LIVE!, a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up, is a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the
New York Times #1 best-selling book by John Gray. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the
show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. This show will play Juanita K.
Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts, on the campus of Missouri State University, on Friday, Oct.
11 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale today, Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. – online at
HammonsHall.com, charge by phone at 417-836-7678, or at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall box
office, 525 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway. Additional information is available at HammonsHall.com.
Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE! is more than just the book.
After beginning in Paris in 2007, the show has been seen by more than one million people around
Europe. It debuted in the United States in February 2013 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and continues to
play to audiences around the United States and Canada throughout the year.
This hysterical show will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on
stage. Sexy and fast paced, this show is definitely for adults, but will leave audiences laughing and
giggling like little kids!
When Mars and Venus collide, the adventures are earth-shatteringly hysterical. It's a great recipe for a
night out: a little storytelling blended with some comedy and a dash of sage wisdom from the book. A
delicious evening of entertainment!
Since its publication in 1992, John Gray’s “Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus,” exploring
the differences between the sexes, has sold in excess of 50 million copies, been translated into 40
different languages and is one of the most recognizable titles in the world. Gray has written 17 books
and become one of the most trusted relationship authors today, appearing on the national lecture circuit
and on such TV shows as “Good Morning America,” “Oprah” and “Larry King Live.”
Producer, St. Louis based Emery Entertainment has produced or promoted thousands of events around
the globe, including superstar attractions Blue Man Group, David Copperfield and James Taylor.
The talented team assembled for this production continues with the award winning playwright Eric
Coble, direction by Broadway veteran Mindy Cooper, and animation & video production by the talented
animators at Bazillion Productions.
