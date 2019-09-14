Purest Love

His Mercy and Grace

Puts Nothing

In it’s place

To Him

We must come

So humbly

We succumb

When Jesus

You take

Angels celebrate

And Hell’s not your fate

Lord, just as I am

Come into my heart

Forever you’ll abide

And never depart

I’ll repent

Of my sins

Be Baptized

Witness for Him

Christ is our Hope

Don’t despair

When life seems Hopeless

He loves us and cares

—Crystal Ray West

