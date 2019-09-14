Purest Love
His Mercy and Grace
Puts Nothing
In it’s place
To Him
We must come
So humbly
We succumb
When Jesus
You take
Angels celebrate
And Hell’s not your fate
Lord, just as I am
Come into my heart
Forever you’ll abide
And never depart
I’ll repent
Of my sins
Be Baptized
Witness for Him
Christ is our Hope
Don’t despair
When life seems Hopeless
He loves us and cares
—Crystal Ray West
