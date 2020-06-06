Ricky and Pauline Morris will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 6.
Ricky Morris and Pauline Sisco were married on June 6, 1970 at Western Grove Baptist Church.
Ricky and Pauline were blessed with 3 children: Christy Horn, Cassie Robinson and the late Canady Morris. They also enjoy seven grandchildren and are expecting their first grandchild in a few weeks.
