Below is a list of the 25 most common violations of the International Fire Code found in businesses during safety inspections:
1. Addressing – Numbers shall be provided for all new and existing buildings in such a position as to be plainly visible and legible from the street or road fronting the property. Numbers shall be a minimum of 4 inches high with a contrasting background.
2. Combustibles too close to the ceiling – In buildings with sprinklers, combustibles are to be at least 18 inches from the ceiling. In buildings without sprinklers, the minimum distance to the ceiling is 24 inches. Also, do not store combustibles under unprotected stairways.
3. Combustibles too close to head producing devices – Keep combustibles a minimum of 30 inches from a propane or natural gas appliance and 18 inches from an electrical appliance. Keep combustibles at least 6 inches from baseboard heaters. Appliances include furnaces, water heaters and portable heaters.
4. Cooking Hood and Duct Cleaning – Hoods, grease-removal devices, fans, ducts and other appurtenances shall be cleaned in intervals necessary to prevent the accumulation of grease. Cleanings shall be recorded and records shall state the extent, time and date of cleaning. Records shall be kept on the premises, not longer than six month intervals, other than churches.
5. Cooking Hood and Duct Extinguishing System – Dry chemical extinguishing systems shall be inspected and tested for proper operation at six month intervals. Clean agent systems shall be inspected and tested at 12 month intervals.
6. Means of Egress – Combustible materials shall not be stored in exits or exit enclosures.
7. Electrical Panels – A working space of not less than 30 inches in width, 36 inches in depth and 78 inches in height shall be provided in front of electrical service equipment. The working space shall not be less than the width of the panel. Cover holes in electrical panels with blank plastic covers. Do not place tape on circuit breakers. Electrical rooms shall be identified as such with proper signage.
8. Emergency Lighting – The bulb or bulbs must be lit when the test button is pushed. If the light(s) do not work, the battery shall be replaced.
9. Exit Signs – All bulbs in exit signs need to function properly. Many exit signs are equipped with a battery back-up in case of loss of power. Push the test button on the side or bottom of the exit sign to check if the battery and D/C lights are operating. If not, it is probably the battery that needs replacing and not the bulbs.
10. Extension Cords – Extension cords are for temporary use only and are not to be used in lieu of permanent wiring. Extension cords cannot pass through doorways, walls, floors or ceilings, nor under floor coverings unless protected. Extension cords shall be used only with portable appliances and grounded. Extension cords shall show no signs of damage and not be plugged into each other.
11. Extinguishers – Service must be performed annually by a licensed fire extinguisher contractor. Most businesses need a minimum 2A size/type extinguisher for every 3,000 square feet. Occupants need to be within 75 feet of an extinguisher. Extinguishers need to be mounted three to five feet off of the floor in a highly visible and accessible location.
12. Fire Alarm Systems – A monitored system needs to be serviced annually.
13. Fire-Rated Doors – These doors shall not be blocked open, obstructed, nor made inoperable. Fire-Rated Doors shall have proper hardware with closing mechanisms installed and operable.
14. Fire Sprinkler Systems – These systems need annual servicing. A maintenance tag is required to be placed on the sprinkler system. Keep a clear access to the riser and do not store items within three feet of riser system. A sprinkler head cabinet needs to be mounted next to the riser, containing a sprinkler head wrench and a minimum of six spare sprinkler heads.
15. Key Box/Knox Box – If there is a key box (also known as a Knox Box) for your business, provide a working key inside.
16. Obstructed Exits – Exit aisles for the public shall not be less than 36 inches in width.
17. Open Junction Boxes – Open junction boxes and open-wiring splices shall be prohibited. Approved covers shall be provided for all switch and electrical outlet boxes.
18. Piggy-backed Surge Protectors – Surge protectors (power taps) shall not be plugged into each other. They shall be equipped with over-current protection and must be plugged into an outlet directly.
19. Pressurized Cylinders – Cylinders or tanks, whether empty or full, shall be chained/secured in such a way so they cannot tip over.
20. Signage – On doors to sprinkler riser room or to the fire alarm panel, place “Riser Room” or “FACP” (Fire Alarm Control Panel) sign on door, using a minimum of two-inch red letters.
21. Sprinkler Heads – There needs to be a minimum of 18 inches clearance around sprinkler heads.
22. Storage in Equipment/Electrical Rooms – Combustible material shall not be stored in boiler rooms, mechanical rooms, elevator rooms or electrical equipment rooms.
23. Thumb-Turn Deadbolts – Exit doors are to remain unlocked during business hours.
24. Unprotected Ceilings – Keep ceiling tiles in place or replace when damaged. Fire spreads rapidly through holes or openings in ceilings. Ceiling tiles are a part of your fire resistance-rated ceiling. Seal all holes in ceilings and walls and keep attic-access lids in place.
25. Waste Accumulation – Combustible waste material, creating a fire hazard, shall not be allowed to accumulate in buildings or structures or upon premises.
