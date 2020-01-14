Boone County Spelling Bee
Spelling Bee Winners (5th- 8th Grade)
Boone County students took part in the afternoon session of the Boone County Spelling Bee. The students are in grades 5ht through 8th. The winners included (from the left) John McGowan (age 14), First Place Winner, Bergman 8th Grade; Jadyn Sipes (age 14), Second Place Winner, Valley Springs 8th Grade; and Megan Bell (age 12), Third Place Winner, 6th grade student at Harrison Middle School. The Boone County Spelling Bee is sponsored by the Wood Motor Company, Crockett Properties, and the Harrison Daily Times. The winner advanced to the state competition.
