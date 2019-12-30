featured
Fire Call
The Harrison Fire Department was dispatched to 101 N. Olive Street Monday morning around 7:24 am with reports of a sparking power line down. A semi truck apparently snagged a power line that went to the D&D Mower & Tool business located at that address. No injuries were reported at the scene. The Harrison Police Department were at the scene to do the accident report.
