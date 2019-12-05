Staff Photo/Jim Perry
ALWAYS TAKE THE SCENIC ROUTE is another epic downtown mural which the artist plans to finish later this week. Ruben Drewery, of Harrison, has been painting pictures and creating designs for more than 30 years. He has done an album cover for rock band Black Oak Arkansas, the Memphis State logo as well as several local business logos including DeVitos. The mural pictured here is Drewery’s own design and was commissioned by the Tourism and Convention Bureau.
