Work Begins-
Harrison city crews begin working on the new Rotary Club’s Wonder Willa Park Tuesday that is being built near Lake Harrison at the playground area. New playground equipment will be installed after the city crews remove the old sidewalk and replace it with a newer one that will be built in a different area. The Rotary Club Wonder Willa Park will be for all children to use and easily accessible for those with special needs. The goal is to have the park completed by springtime in 2020.

I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.

