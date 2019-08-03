North Arkansas Partnership for Health Education, Inc. held the 5th Annual Pediatric and School Nurse Conference July 25 and 26 at the Quality Inn Convention Center. The conference brought many health care experts together to speak about the issues encountered by health care professionals treating school aged children. Speakers at the conference included judges, doctors, counselors, nurses, educators and behavioral specialists. Nursing students who attended the event were offered 12 nursing contact hours upon completion. Plans for the 6th Annual Pediatric and School Nurse Conference have been confirmed, and the conference will take place in the same venue on July 27 and 28, 2020.

