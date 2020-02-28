The vital healthcare services provided to the community represent the core contribution by NARMC. In the fiscal year 2019, the hospital had:
• 238,927 patient encounters
• 3,123 inpatient admissions
• 109,391 outpatient visits
• 24,518 emergency room visits
• 102,895 clinical visits
• 5,550 surgeries
• 6,339 EMS calls
• 914,541 lab tests
• 58,755 imaging reports
• 547 births
Awards and Recognitions
2019
• Arkansas Hospital Association Diamond Award NARMC Foundation
• ARSaves EMS award
• OB completes EMPower Training
• NARMC Stroke Care earns honors at ARSaves Conference
2018
• Baby-Friendly Designated Birth Facility
• ARSaves Site Excellence Award
• Ranked as a Top 100 Rural Community Hospital
• NARMC — Small Hospital of the Year, finalist, Arkansas Business Healthcare Hero
• Governor’s Quality Award-Achievement
• Arkansas Hospital Association Diamond Award, NARMC Foundation
• Arkansas Hospital Association Diamond Award & four Awards of Excellence NARMC Marketing
• Healthgrades Total Knee Replacement
2017
• Ranked as a Top 100 Rural Community Hospital
• Arkansas Hospital Association Diamond Award, NARMC Foundation
• ARSaves Site Excellence Award
• Silver Safe Sleep Certification by Cribs for Kids
• Reduction of falls/fall tree implemented
• Governor’s Quality Award — Achievement
• 4 Star rating from CMS
• Healthgrades Total Hip Replacement
