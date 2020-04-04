Mr. and Mrs. Billie Joe Blevins will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Monday, April 9. Dorothy Taylor and Billie Joe Blevins were married April 9, 1960 at Eagle Heights Baptist Church in Harrison with Rev. Dale Jackson officiating. The couple has resided in Harrison for 60 years. Billie Joe retired as an instructor of heavy equipment operation at Twin Lakes (Northark) Vocational School and Dorothy has been an employee of Bergman Schools for 30 years. They continue to operate their family farm.
The couple has two daughters and one son: Linda Pledger and husband, Jerry, Sandra Todd and husband, Eddie and Eric Blevins and wife, Angie, all of Harrison. They enjoy five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
