Bull Shoals-White River State Park is hosting a Dutch Oven Workshop on Saturday, April 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The workshop will explore the rich history of the Dutch oven and give participants the opportunity to prepare recipes using this time-honored cooking method. The $45 workshop registration fee includes the instructional workshop, workbook handout, a 4 qt. Dutch oven, a full meal, and a discount coupon towards purchase of Dutch oven merchandise within the park. Guests are welcome to attend the workshop for a $20 fee, which includes the hands-on instruction, workbook, a full meal, and a discount coupon, but not a Dutch Oven. Space is limited so call today to reserve your spot. For more information, please contact Bull Shoals-White River State Park at (870) 445-3629 or by email at zach.fisher@arkansas.gov.
