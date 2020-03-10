Plans are well underway for this year’s exciting Hogwarts Spring Break Camp to be held from 1p.m. to 5pm, March 23-27 at the Berryville Public Library. The program, offered for ages 8 and over, provides an afternoon each day packed with activities, games, chemistry projects, snacks and even some Harry Potter movies! The Spring Break Camp is FREE to attend and no advance registration is needed. Just show up! Kids can come for all or drop in for part of the Camp.
The Camp, held each year during Spring Break, offers tweens and teens a safe, fun place to go with friends instead of staying home alone.
On the first day of Camp, everyone will be welcomed to Hogwarts where the kids will be able to make wands and be sorted into their Houses. The rest of the week will be spent completing Hogwarts’ first year of classes. Each day is a different experience packed full of activities, themed snacks and drinks.
All Hogwarts students wear robes. If you have any spare graduation gowns to donate, please bring them to the Berryville Library.
Spring Break Camp at the Berryville Public Library is just one of the many programs offered to tweens & teens 8 and older. And the best part is that the programs are FREE!
Don’t let your child or grandchild miss out on all the fun this Spring Break at the Berryville Public Library, 104 Spring Street. Call (870) 423-2323 for more information. Our Library, Our Future – the Berryville Public Library.
