The Green Forest School hoop shoot winners Hadley Maybee, Akacia Newberry, Emma Watson and Hayden Hatman attended the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot in Berryville on Dec. 14. Akacia Newberry won the round and will advance to the State competition in Hot Springs.
