4C-WEB- 12.28 Green Forest Hoop Shoot.jpg

Contributed Photo

Hadley Maybee, Akacia Newberry and Emma Watson competed in the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot. Not pictured, Hayden Hatman.

The Green Forest School hoop shoot winners Hadley Maybee, Akacia Newberry, Emma Watson and Hayden Hatman attended the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot in Berryville on Dec. 14. Akacia Newberry won the round and will advance to the State competition in Hot Springs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.