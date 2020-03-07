Jerry and Joyce Humphrey Jones will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Saturday, March 14. The couple has one daughter, Jennifer Jones of Heath, Texas and one grandchild, Jayden.
Jennifer and Jayden Jones will host an anniversary party on Saturday, March 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pleasant Ridge United Methodist Church in Yellville. All family and friends are invited to attend.
