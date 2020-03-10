The Junior Auxiliary of Harrison announces it will host their highly anticipated Father Daughter Dance on Saturday, April 18 from 2p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fellowship Bible Church gymnasium in Harrison, Arkansas.
This 4th annual event is themed “An Evening in Paris”, featuring dancing, games, photo booths, and refreshments for young ladies and their fathers or male role models. Cost is $25 per couple, $5 for each additional sibling.
New this year is the addition of a Mother Son Night Out on Friday, April 17 at the same location. Boys and their mother or female role models can expect games, pizza, and a movie. Cost is $20 per couple, $5 for each additional sibling.
Online registration and printable mail-in registration forms are both available at HarrisonJA.org.
Funds raised through these events helps the Jr. Auxiliary facilitate community outreach projects throughout the year. For more information on the Jr. Auxiliary of Harrison, go to HarrisonJA.org or find the Chapter on Facebook.
